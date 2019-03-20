Wednesday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Once the preseason No. 1, Kansas enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed. The Jayhawks’ string of Big 12 titles came to an end, they lost to Iowa State in the league tournament final and few predict them to have much March success. But considering all the adversity Kansas has faced this season, it may go down as Bill Self’s finest coaching job. The Jayhawks will face Northeastern in the opening round Thursday in Salt Lake City.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dylan Osetkowski had a career-high 26 points as Texas defeated South Dakota State 79-73 in the NIT first round. Osetkowski shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed cornerback Bashaud Breeland to a $2 million contract for the upcoming season that could be worth an additional $3 million with certain incentives. The Chiefs have been looking for a cornerback to replace Steven Nelson, whom they lost in free agency, while providing an upgrade to their beleaguered defense.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Martin Krampelj had 17 points to lead five Creighton players in double figures as the Bluejays defeated Loyola of Chicago 70-61 in the first round of the NIT. Marcus Zegarowski added 12 points for the Bluejays.

National Headlines

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Darnell Edge scored a career-high 33 points, and Fairleigh Dickinson rallied to win its first ever NCAA Tournament game, taking down Prairie View A&M 82-76 in the tourney opener. Edge was 7 for 9 from beyond the 3-point line. Fairleigh Dickinson advances out of the First Four to play No. 1 seed Gonzaga on Thursday in Salt Lake City. In the other opener, Belmont got its first win by knocking off Temple 81-70. Belmont will face Maryland on Thursday in the East Region.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 22 of his 36 points in the third quarter and Klay Thompson pitched in 28 points, giving the Golden State Warriors more than enough production to beat the fading Minnesota Timberwolves 117-107. Kevin Durant scored 17 points for the Warriors, who regained first place in the Western Conference and moved a half-game ahead of Denver in the race for the top seed.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 30 points and Brook Lopez added 28 as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 115-101 Tuesday night. Milwaukee played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is nursing an injured ankle, while LeBron James sat out for Los Angeles because of a sore groin. Nikola Mirotic added 23 points for Milwaukee, which improved to an NBA-best 53-18.

UNDATED (AP) — More details are expected about a mega-deal by the Los Angeles Angels to land Mike Trout. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the sides are close to finalizing a $432 million, 12-year contract for the 27-year old outfielder. It would shatter the record for the largest deal in North American sports history.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants President and CEO Larry Baer will not face charges following a public, physical fight with his wife this month that led to his taking a leave of absence from the team. The San Francisco district attorney’s office said there isn’t evidence to file criminal charges against Baer stemming from his argument with wife Pam on March 1 in a San Francisco plaza. Video posted by TMZ showed Baer grabbing a cellphone in his wife’s hand and her toppling to the ground from a chair.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 3 Detroit 1

Final Chi Cubs 6 Seattle 4

Final Texas 3 Milwaukee 2

Final Cincinnati 6 Chi White Sox 5

Final Kansas City 8 Chi Cubs 6

Final L-A Angels 9 Colorado 7

Final Cleveland 4 L-A Dodgers 2

Philadelphia at Houston 1:05 p.m., canceled

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Tampa Bay 2

Toronto at Boston 1:05 p.m., canceled

Minnesota at Baltimore 1:05 p.m., canceled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 3 Atlanta 2

Final San Diego 4 Arizona 3

N-Y Mets at Miami 1:05 p.m., canceled

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 118 Charlotte 114

Final Houston 121 Atlanta 105

Final Milwaukee 115 L.A. Lakers 101

Final Golden State 117 Minnesota 107

Final Brooklyn 123 Sacramento 121

Final L.A. Clippers 115 Indiana 109