Thursday Weather

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 45. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.