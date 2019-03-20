SRCA Dragstrip adding equipment and storage

In order to keep the SRCA Dragstrip in Great Bend in topnotch form, constant maintenance has to be done throughout the year, and especially during the race season. The first scheduled race at the facility is at the end of the month.

Last month, the SRCA Board of Directors moved to purchase a fully-equipped rotator. The machine provides a more consistent starting line surface, helps keep heat in the track, and drastically reduces downtime when staff has to clean up oil, transmission fluid, and coolant throughout the day.

SRCA President Hank Denning says the rotator is an expensive piece of equipment and asked the Great Bend City Council for permission to build a new storage building to replace two old containers.

Hank Denning Audio

SRCA worked with Farmers Bank & Trust to create a five-year plan to finance the $136,395 rotator.

The City Council approved the new steel storage building that will be 40′ x 50′. SRCA projects the building to cost roughly $50,000 and will request bids from local Great Bend contractors to construct the facility.