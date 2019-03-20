SPONSORED: Hays Area Chamber seeks president/CEO

The Hays Area Chamber of Commerce in Hays, Kansas, a vibrant city of 21,000 and a regional center for education, health care, professional services and retail, is recruiting for the position of President/CEO.

The successful candidate will provide collaborative leadership with the staff of three, the Board of Directors, 500-strong membership and other community organizations. Applicants should have executive management leadership experience in business, non-profit or chamber association, and experience leading an organization through growth and change to achieve strategic objectives. Bachelor’s degree in the area(s) of association management and/or business is required. Personal computer and excellent communication skills are required.

Occasional travel outside of Hays is required. The Hays Chamber offers a competitive salary and excellent benefits package. Please email cover letter and resume to shane.smith@commercebank.com by March 22 for priority consideration. Resumes will continue to be accepted until the position is filled.

2700 Vine St.

Hays, KS 67601

(785) 628-8201

www.discoverhays.com

Equal Opportunity Employer