Saline Co. officer involved shooting suspect out of hospital, arrested

SALINE COUNTY – The suspect from the officer involved shooting that occurred Feb. 5, in Saline County has been arrested.

According to a media release from the KBI, on March 19, Colt F. Wright, 25, of Derby, was released from Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita, where he received medical treatment from injuries sustained in the shooting with police.

When released from the hospital, Wright was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on seven counts of attempted capital murder, aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office is expected to prosecute the case