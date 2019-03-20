Public hearing date set for two dangerous Great Bend structures

Two more houses in Great Bend went on the unsafe and dangerous structure list at this week’s Great Bend City Council meeting. A home at 401 Plum and the residence at 2111 Hubbard were both tabbed unsafe and dangerous with public hearings set for May 6.

The Hubbard Street location experienced a house fire with the occupant sustaining injuries. The structure was deemed a complete loss from the fire, and Code Enforcement Office Stuart Baker says the owner passed away before sorting out a remedy to the unsafe house.

Stuart Baker Audio

The next step is to publish the public hearing twice in the newspaper to provide notification of interested parties such as owners, potential owners, and lean holders.

The deceased owner’s mother could not do anything with the property.

Stuart Baker Audio

The 401 Plum location has been on Baker’s radar for years, but he states the dangerous factor has reached a level that it needs to be demolished. The house has broken windows, a hole in an unsecured door, and missing siding. Baker says he has been unable to contact the owners in Illinois.

If no improvements have been made to the structures my May 6, the City Council can move forward with razing the houses.