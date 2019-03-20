Landlord accuses city inspectors of peeking through windows

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Richard Greever, who represents landlords in Hutchinson, sparked controversy at the latest city council meeting when he accused city staff of peeking in windows

“You’re allowing inspectors the right of way to peek in windows where our mothers, wives, daughters, granddaughters might be undressing,” he said. “One city inspector was in the yard, looking in the window of one of my female, single, tenants. It scared the bejabbers out of her. I tried to get her to file charges under the breach of privacy, the peeping Tom statute. She refused and said, “he knows where I live.”

Greever’s comments didn’t stop there. He warned the council that convicted murderer Dennis Rader also worked for a government organization. That brought a sharp response from councilwoman Jade Piros de Carvalho who told Greever, ” We are not going to apply at all that out city staff who work hard every day to make this place run and provide valuable amenities are rapists or murderers. That is not going down! You’re saying it in a public forum and it’s sickening.

Her interjection brought an end to Greever’s accusations. However, he did ask the council to limit city officials from entering private property unless they have a warrant or a complaint from the resident of that property. This all has to do with the rental inspection program which is set to sunset at the end of the year, so the council will look at it again in the fall on whether they want to continue it.