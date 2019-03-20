Game Wardens mourn the loss of K9 who saved Kansas girl

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism are mourning the death of a special K-9. On their social media page, wardens reported that K-9 died Tuesday just 14 months following her retirement.

According to the wardens, “Meg is credited with making a multitude of poaching cases, apprehension of many fugitives, and providing critical evidence recovery in murder investigations.

She has also been credited for saving lives including a three-year-old girl in Jackson County in 2016 who went missing from her home during an extremely hot day.

Meg was a true public servant, and a Kansas Game Warden to the end. We will miss you girl, rest easy.”