Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Game Wardens mourn the loss of K9 who saved Kansas girl

by

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism are mourning the death of a special K-9.  On their social media page, wardens reported that K-9 died Tuesday just 14 months following her retirement.

photo courtesy KDWP&T

According to the wardens, “Meg is credited with making a multitude of poaching cases, apprehension of many fugitives, and providing critical evidence recovery in murder investigations.

She has also been credited for saving lives including a three-year-old girl in Jackson County in 2016 who went missing from her home during an extremely hot day.

Meg was a true public servant, and a Kansas Game Warden to the end. We will miss you girl, rest easy.”