Fire Marshal: Explosive device causes damage to Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after an explosion on the front porch of a home early Wednesday in Shawnee County.

Just after 12:30a.m., fire crews and police responded to a home in the 300 Block of SW Harrison in Topeka, according to Fire Chief Michael Martin.

An investigation revealed some type of explosive device was used. The explosion caused approximately $2000 damage to the home at 306 SW Harrison. Flying debris caused an additional $500 damage to the home at 302 SW Harrison, according to Martin. The Topeka Police Department bomb squad assisted at the scene to search for additional explosive devices.

There were no injuries reported.