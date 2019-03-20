PRATT – Elsie A. Eilts, 88, passed away March 18, 2019, at Pratt Health & Rehab, Pratt. She was born September 22, 1930, in rural Rush County, Kansas to Frank, Sr. and Emma (Josefiak) Sell. She married Glenn Eilts on October 29, 1951, at Rush Center. He died October 8, 2003.

Elsie was a retired telephone operator for AT&T. She volunteered for Girl Scouts, Reading Grandma’s and was an AT&T Pioneer. She loved to read, garden and fish. Her greatest love was her family and friends.

Survivors include, one son, Galen Eilts of Jefferson City, TN; Debra Hoffman and husband Terry of Albert, Pamela Brumfield and husband Ed of Plano, TX, and Laurie Eilts of Pratt; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn Eilts; one brother, Frank Sell Jr.; one sister, Grace Heine; and one grandson, David Brumfield.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with Rev. Morita Truman presiding. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the David Brumfield Endowment Memorial at Oklahoma State University, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530