Ellinwood man killed in one-vehicle accident in Barton County

On Tuesday, March 19, Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a location at SE 50th Rd. and SE 20th Ave. to a reported motor vehicle accident, according to a social media post. Upon arrival deputies located a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, silver in color. The vehicle had overturned and came to rest on the driver side.

Investigation at the scene indicates the vehicle was eastbound on 50 Road. The vehicle went off the roadway toward the south ditch. It appears the driver overcorrected, when he came back onto the roadway and the vehicle rolled 1 ¼ times. As the vehicle rolled the driver sustained fatal injuries.

The driver, identified as Michael T. Kern, age 58 of rural Ellinwood, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Barton County coroner Dr. E.L. Jones. Kern was the only occupant of the vehicle. The accident is under investigation by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by units from the Great Bend Fire Department and EMS Service, the Barton County Highway Department as well as the Barton County Corner.