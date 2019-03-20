GREAT BEND – Duane Evan Johnson, 62, passed away March 17, 2019, at his home in Great Bend. He was born September 20, 1956, at Great Bend, to Herman M. and Velma L. (Narey) Johnson.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Duane was a supervisor for Primus Sterilizer. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and bicycle rider. He was a lover of dogs and considered them to be his friends, especially his canine companions, Hobo, Molly and Max.

Survivors include, one brother, David Johnson and his wife Deanna of Wichita; two nieces, Rachel Johnson and Rebecca Brockel; his Great Bend family, Randy and Erin Martin, and their children, Josh Martin and his wife Dawn, Jacquelyn Armstrong and her husband Alex, and Jessica Hopper and her husband Jeff; and grandchildren-in-heart, Remy Martin, Kaiden Armstrong, Karson Armstrong, Keaton Armstrong, Taylor Kern, Ryder Borschuk and Crew Hopper. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman M. and Velma L. Johnson.

An informal celebration of life with a time for memory sharing will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

