Changing traffic lights at 10th and McKinley not as easy as it sounds

People who have lived in Great Bend a long time or even for just a short period of time know how difficult the 10th and McKinley intersection can be for motorists traveling north and south trying to make a left turn onto 10th Street. With no protected turn arrow, motorists can sit through two or three cycles of green and red lights before they are able to make their way to the front of the line to make their left hand turn.

Kendal Francis Audio

That’s Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis who says the city is aware of the challenging intersection, but says what seems to be a simple fix is not the case in this instance.

Kendal Francis Audio

The city has requested a traffic study be conducted by K-DOT to look at traffic numbers and traffic patterns at the intersection but says that may not take place for awhile. That is due in part to the construction currently taking place at the 10th and Grant intersection that Francis says would create inaccurate numbers while that construction is taking place. That project is not scheduled to be complete until mid July, pushing back any traffic study until at least late summer.