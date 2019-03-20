Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/19)

BOOKED: Josh Alonzo of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Misty Adams of Great Bend on Ellis County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $203 cash only.

BOOKED: Douglas Meredith of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Francisco Cordova of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for contempt of court x3, no bond. Warrant for FTA with a bond set at $1,500 cash.

RELEASED: Eric Duerksen to KDOC custody.

RELEASED: Alexander Cifuentes of Great Bend to ICE custody.

RELEASED: Harold Mason of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation. BTDC warrant for failure to appear. BTDC warrant for attempted theft. Booked on BTDC warrant for criminal damage, criminal trespass. BTDC warrant for failure to appear. Posted bond amount of $20,000, $1,000 C/S, $1,000 C/S through Breakout Bail Bonding, posted bond amount of $309.11 cash only.

RELEASED: Misty Adams of Great Bend on Ellis County District Court warrant for failure to appear posted $203 cash only by defendant.