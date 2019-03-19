Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. South southeast wind around 6 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Friday Night
Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.