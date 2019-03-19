Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.