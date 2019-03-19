Tuesday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Once the preseason No. 1, Kansas enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed. The Jayhawks’ string of Big 12 titles came to an end, they lost to Iowa State in the league tournament final and few predict them to have much March success. But considering all the adversity Kansas has faced this season, it may go down as Bill Self’s finest coaching job. The Jayhawks will face Northeastern in the opening round Thursday in Salt Lake City.

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference comes into the NCAA Tournament with three No. 1 seeds, but no league has put three teams in the Final Four since 1985. That year, Georgetown and St. John’s arrived as Big East behemoths, only to be upstaged when conference rival Villanova took the title. The ACC’s top-seeded trio this year is Duke, North Carolina and Virginia.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty is hoping to build off a rookie season that went well until he seemed to wear down in September. The 23-year-old right-hander is fresh and ready, and showing a sharp slider in spring training. He’s struck out nine batters in a pair of outings this month.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke is back on top followed by Virginia and North Carolina to give the Atlantic Coast Conference a 1-2-3 showing in the final AP Top 25 poll this season. The Blue Devils jumped from fifth to first Monday after winning last week’s league tournament with the return of freshman star Zion Williamson from a knee sprain. Gonzaga fell to fourth, while Michigan State climbed to fifth. Kansas was ranked 17th wile Kansas State finished 18th.

NEW YORK (AP) — Baylor finishes No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Lady Bears, who have been atop the rankings for eight weeks, received all 28 first-place votes from a national media panel. It’s the third time in school history that the team finished with the No. 1 ranking. Baylor was the top choice in 2012 and 2013 in the final poll. UConn, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Louisville follow Baylor as the first 11 teams were unchanged.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Baylor, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Louisville are the top seeds in the women’s NCAA Tournament. The bracket was mistakenly put out early on ESPNU several hours before the network had its selection show on Monday night. It’s the first time since 2006 that the Connecticut Huskies aren’t a No. 1 seed. UConn will try to continue its record Final Four run from the No. 2 seed in the Portland regional, looking to advance that far for the 12th consecutive year.

UNDATED (AP) — Union head Tony Clark is applauding the Toronto Blue Jays’ decision to give minor league players a 50 percent raise, and he hopes other clubs will do the same. Many players have made as little as $1,100 per month in recent seasons and don’t get paid during spring training or the offseason. Those who don’t receive lucrative signing bonuses often struggle to afford meals, rent and basic equipment like cleats and bats. Toronto is the first club to announce such a raise.

Monday Scores

