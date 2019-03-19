Tigers Come Up Short in Regional Title Game; Fall to Bulldogs 88-77

FHSU Athletics

HAYS, Kan. – Southwestern Oklahoma State hit its first five field goal attempts of the game, jumped out to an early 14-point lead, and held off two strong rallies from Fort Hays State to claim the NCAA Central Regional Championship on Monday night (Mar. 18) by a score of 88-77. The raucous atmosphere of 5,000-plus fans did not phase the Bulldogs, especially senior guard and Great American Conference Player of the Year Hayden Priddy who scored a game-high 32 points and willed the Bulldogs to victory.

The 32 wins for FHSU is a new record for the program’s NCAA Division II era. The Tigers were MIAA Regular Season and Conference Champions, the first MIAA team to accomplish that since Washburn in 2012. FHSU reached the NCAA regional finals for the second time in the last five years and in each of those seasons, won at least 30 games.