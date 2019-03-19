The Latest: Vice President Pence says federal help on the way after flood

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Latest on flooding in the Midwest (all times local):

Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration will expedite presidential disaster declarations for Nebraska and Iowa.

Americans like Brad Brown & his airboat co-pilot Jake Rohr are the heart of the heartland. Brad & Jake have been helping victims of the flooding & delivering much needed supplies. Grateful for their service & ALL the volunteers & emergency personnel helping Nebraskans in need! pic.twitter.com/l2PxhwX6a4 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 20, 2019

Pence was in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday to tour areas ravaged by the flood that has killed at least three people and forced hundreds of Midwesterners from their homes.

Pence says he spoke to the governors of both states shortly after landing in Omaha to assure them federal aid will soon be on the way.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds were among a group of Republican leaders accompanying Pence during a brief tour of damaged areas. Others included U.S. Sens. Ben Sasse, of Nebraska, and Joni Ernst, of Iowa, as well as Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska.

___

4:50 p.m.

A small Missouri town is under a mandatory evacuation order as the Missouri River threatens it.

The Holt County Sheriff’s Department says the evacuation was ordered Tuesday in Craig, a town of about 250 residents 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Kansas City, Missouri.

The sheriff’s office says anyone choosing to stay must go to City Hall to provide their name and address in case they need to be rescued.

Snowmelt and heavy rain have sent the Missouri River pouring over and through levees in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri. Craig residents join thousands of others who have been displaced by the flooding.