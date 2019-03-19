Spring arrives Wednesday and with it the increased threat of severe weather

Spring officially arrives this Wednesday March 20th, and with it comes an increased risk for severe thunderstorms, lightning, flash floods and tornadoes. Those severe weather events can cause widespread damage – and, in the worst case – loss of life. But as Kansas State University climatologist Mary Knapp says, there are many different risks that coming along with the change in seasons.

As for the threat of tornadoes, Knapp says that each one of those storms are different and urges people to be prepared to act quickly.

Knapp says having a severe weather plan, practicing that plan and putting it into action when the weather turns bad is the best way to stay safe this severe weather season.