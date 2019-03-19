Short of their goal, Great Bend asks for help in firework display funding

The tradition of the fireworks display at the Great Bend Expo Complex to celebrate the 4th of July goes way back. That tradition comes with a price, and the City of Great Bend continues to search for donors that want to pay for the tradition.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes again called upon local businesses and community members to step up and help fund the $15,000 fireworks display.

Christina Hayes Audio

Sunflower Diversified Services used to volunteer to solicit the needed funds for the display. Sunflower quit the volunteered service two years ago so the City of Great Bend decided to cancel the show. Hearing a lot of negative feedback from the community over the eliminated display, the City handled the fundraising themselves last year.

The City Council also voted to move the display to July 3 and Hayes says the move was successful with great attendance last year.

With the City donating $5,000, Hayes says they are still $7,500 short of their goal.

Christina Hayes Audio

Hayes is considering asking the civic clubs throughout Great Bend for donations and an online vendor fair, where businesses can donate a certain percentage of the proceeds on a particular day to the fireworks fund.

The City Council seemed to agree that Hayes should wait to see if more donations are received in the next couple of months. If the necessary funds are not available by June 1, the City Council was in favor of having a fireworks show every other year.