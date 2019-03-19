Police: Driver flees after crash, fire at Sam’s Club

Just before 7p.m. Monday, police were called to Sam’s Club located 1401 SW Wanamaker in Topeka for a report of a motor vehicle accident and fire, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

Officers discovered a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the back side of the building. The vehicle apparently struck the electrical service to the building. A fire resulted from the impact, causing a power outage affecting the entire building. The vehicle did not penetrate the building. Authorities evacuated shoppers from the business as a precaution.

Witnesses guided officers to a man running east from the accident scene. Officers located the driver of the vehicle at the Days Inn in the 1500 block of SW Wanamaker, according to Jones.

Police have not released his name as they work to determine what caused the crash.

According to Jones, “The public deserves credit for the apprehension of the suspect in this case. The Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was inundated with calls from the public that helped locate this driver. Sam’s Club was temporarily closed, without power.