Man in his 50s dies in Kansas house fire

MISSION HILLS, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man in his 50s has died in a fire in a suburban Kansas City home. Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 2 says the fire broke out early Tuesday in Mission Hills, Kansas. Chief Tony Lopez says the man’s mother was able to escape the blaze and seek help from a neighbor.

The mother told fire officials that she was in her second floor bedroom when she heard a smoke alarm. When she went downstairs to the main level of the home, she saw her son in the burning living room. She tried to put out the fire using a coat but was forced back by the heat.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released. The fire is under investigation.