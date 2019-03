MANHATTAN —The Kansas State University Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the crosswalk at Denison Avenue and Todd Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. One person was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and later flown to a Topeka hospital.

According to a release from KSU News and Communications Services the investigation is ongoing. The names of the people involved will not be released at this time.