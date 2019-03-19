Kansas man hospitalized after pressure tank explodes

RENO COUNTY — One person was injured in a home accident Monday in rural Reno County.

Just after 4:30p.m., deputies and emergency crews were dispatched to a home at 27119 W. Pleasant Valley Road in Reno County for a report of an explosion with an injured person, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

Gary Osenbaugh, 50, Turon, was blowing out a pressure tank with an air compressor when the pressure tank exploded.

The tank was blown out of the underground housing and struck Gary in the head.

Reno County EMS transported Osenbaugh to Wesley Medical Center for treatment of a severe head injury, according to the sheriff’s department.