Kan. restaurant manager arrested for robbery he reported

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fast-food store manager in connection with a reported weekend robbery.

Long John Silver’s general manager Darius D. Harris, 26, Salina, reported to police he arrived at the restaurant, 1019 E. Crawford, Sunday to do some work before the restaurant opened, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Harris told police that about 9:30 a.m. while leaving to make a bank deposit, he was confronted by a suspect who displayed a knife and forced him back inside.

Harris said the suspect, who he described as a 5-foot-7, 200-pound white male, then took the deposit with an undisclosed amount of cash along with money in the register and left the restaurant on foot.

On Tuesday, Salina Police Detective Captain Gary Hanus said after an extensive investigation and thorough interview, police arrested Harris on requested charges of theft of services, felony theft, and felony interference with a law enforcement officer.

Hanus said that throughout the investigation, detectives saw inconsistencies in Harris’ story. They brought him in for another interview Monday which concluded with Harris admitting that he had taken the money, according to Hanus.

Search warrants for Harris’ residence and vehicle were then executed and more than $2,400 was located in the vehicle.