Kan. man dead, 1 hospitalized after semi collides with SUV

WILSON COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 5p.m. Monday in Wilson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 GMC Acadia driven by Marilyn K. Millikan, 74, Buffalo, Kansas, was eastbound on U.S. 400 five miles west of Fredonia.

As the GMC slowed down to turn onto Kansas 39, an eastbound semi was unable to slow down and struck the Acadia.

A passenger in the Acadia Jackie Dean Millikan, 76, Buffalo, Kansas, was transported to the hospital in Fredonia where he died. Marilyn Millikan was transported to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries.

The semi driver Valeriy V. Grinev, 53, Ephrata, Pennsylvania, was not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.