Ellis Co. man charged with first-degree murder for February shooting

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

A 34-year-old Ellis man has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Hays man last month.

According to Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees, Ryan Paul Thompson was charged Tuesday in Ellis County District Court with allegedly shooting 26-year-old Diego Gallaway on Feb. 27 in the 2700 block of Indian Trail.

Thompson is alleged to have shot Gallaway in the back of the head while having him in a chokehold, according to Drees.

If convicted, Thompson faces a minimum of 50 years in prison for intentional and premeditated first degree murder.

Thompson was also charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. He allegedly possessed 23.9 grams of the drug. If convicted, he would face between 92 and 144 months in prison.

He was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Thompson allegedly possessed a .22 caliber handgun. He was previously convicted of aggravated endangerment of a child in Russell County in 2018.

At preliminary hearing will be scheduled at a later date. Thompson is being held in the Ellis County jail in lieu of $750,000 bond.

The filing of criminal charges are merely allegations of criminal wrongdoing, Drees said. The defendant maintains a presumption of innocence unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.