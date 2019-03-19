Great Bend recognizes pothole issues; working on the timely process

If you are noticing a lot of potholes throughout Great Bend streets, you are not alone. The City of Great Bend is aware of many of them and even took to social media last week to inform the public they were working on the issue.

Director of Public Works Simon Wiley says the winter’s freezing and thawing has been detrimental to the roadways this year. Wiley adds that the City is trying to properly repair the holes for a more permanent fix.

Simon Wiley Audio

The Public Works Department was out Saturday fixing potholes and will continue to do so as the weather allows. Wiley says crews are working on 10th Street and the 281 Bypass first, and will work their way into residential streets.

City Administrator Kendal Francis asks for patience from residents as fixing all the potholes throughout town is a timely process.

Kendal Francis Audio

To appropriately report a pothole, the City asks residents to use the “Request Tracker” process on the website, greatbendks.net. Go to the report a concern button, and then click on pothole complaints under the street section.