GBRC – Becoming A Citizen Scientist

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Becoming A Citizen Scientist” on Wednesday, March 20th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th Street). Citizen scientist projects are activities sponsored by a wide variety of organizations so non-scientists can meaningfully contribute to scientific research. KWEC hosts several projects such as Frog Watch, Christmas Bird Count, Monarch Watch and NABA butterfly count. Learn about these projects and others and how you can contribute. Participants will be entered in a door-prize drawing. Mandy Kern, KWEC Program Specialist, will be the presenter for this program.

A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC website at www.greatbendrec.com. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.