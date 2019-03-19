Former Kansas credit union president admits to embezzlement

TOPEKA, KAN. –A former president of a credit union in Topeka pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of embezzlement, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Connie Marie Kent, 52, Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a credit union. In her plea, she admitted the crime occurred while she was an officer and employee of 1st Kansas Credit Union, formerly the Post Office Credit Union. Membership in the credit union is limited to government employees.

Kent agreed to a restitution amount of approximately $39,895.

Sentencing is set for June 25. She faces a penalty of up to 30 years and a fine up to $1 million.