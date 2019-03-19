Great Bend Post

“Donut Boy” visits officers in Kansas on his trip to all 50 states

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Wichita Police Department hosted 11-year-old Tyler Carach known as “The Donut Boy” Monday afternoon.

The event at the Law Enforcement Memorial, at 455 N. Main Street in Wichita, Kansas. included law enforcement agencies from across the region.

Tyler, who lives in Florida and his mother are on a Spring Break trip this month and his mission is to deliver donuts and thank you cards to law enforcement officers in every state. So far Tyler has visited 43 states.

Tyler has been on the Steve Harvey Show and the Today Show. For more information on Tyler please visit his Facebook Page “I DONUT need a reason to THANK a cop, Inc.”