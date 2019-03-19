Cop Shop (3/18)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/18)

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:24 a.m. an accident was reported in the 100 block of SE 10 Road.

At 4:56 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 130 Avenue & NE 120 Road.

Structure Fire

At 7 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 22 NW 70 Road in Hoisington.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:09 p.m. an accident was reported in the 400 block of N. US 281 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/18)

Theft

At 1:04 a.m. a report of a stolen white Lincoln LS with an illegal tag attached at 5623 Timber Creek Cir. The reporter could not prove ownership of the vehicle and the registered owner could not be located.

At 11:28 a.m. theft of a decal was reported at 3209 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:58 a.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 1522 8th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:44 p.m. Tyler Schwager was arrested at 1806 12th Street.

Sick Person

At 6:58 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1033 Adams Street A.