Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/18)

BOOKED: Crysti Mortimer of Wichita on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for contempt of court, bond in lieu of $8,305.85 cash only and contempt of court with bond in lieu of $1,082.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Ryan A. Hardey on Marian County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a $15,000 surety bond. Marian County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $15,000 surety. Marian County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $15,000 surety.

BOOKED: Tyler Schwager of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Andrea J. Clark on Hoisington Municipal Court case for domestic battery with a bond of $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Stephen Koch of Great Bend on BCDC case for DUI after he posted a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Stacy Warren on BCDC case by order of the court after time served.

RELEASED: Kyle Stroud to probation.

RELEASED: Andrea J. Clark on Hoisington Municipal Court case for domestic battery after posting a $2,500 bond.