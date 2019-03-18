Weekend fire destroys rural Kansas home

SALINE COUNTY — Authorities are working to determine the cause of a weekend fire that destroyed a rural Kansas home

Just after 12a.m. Saturday, Saline County Rural fire crews and from Gypsum responded to a home in the 700 Block of King Street, according to a media release.

The occupants of the home 44-year-old Sean Corbett and 53-year-old Tina Tanner were able escape without injuries.

Corbett said he discovered the fire near the area of the water heater but the cause has not yet been determined. The house is considered a total loss is valued at $55,000.

Loss of contents has not been determined.