Tuesday Weather

Tuesday A chance of rain between 7am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 53. East southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 8 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 60. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Rain likely before 8am, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday A 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.