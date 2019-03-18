SW Kansas teacher accused of unlawful sexual relations

CLARK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a southwest Kansas high school teacher for alleged unlawful sexual relations.

Just after 7a.m. Monday, deputies arrested 25-year-old Elizabeth Wilczek on a Ford warrant, according to the sheriff’s department. She is a member of the teaching staff at USD 219 in Minneola, according to the school web site.

Wilczek was being held in the Ford County jail. Authorities did not release details on bond or when she might make an initial court appearance. The Ford County Attorney will now determine charges in the case.