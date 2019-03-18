GREAT BEND – Richard David Webster, 73, passed away March 16, 2019, at his home in Great Bend. He was born April 8, 1945 at Kingman, to Richard Leslie & Marietta (Fitzsimmons) Webster. He married Ann F. Reeder August 18, 1996 at Great Bend, She survives.

Coming from Pratt in 1996, Richard was a Great Bend resident. He was a truck driver for R.C. Williams and Rainbow Trucking. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Olmitz and the NRA and loved ham radios. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include, his wife, Ann of the home; four sons, David Webster and wife Starr of Fort Collins, CO, Dustin Mitchell of MO, Brandon Clark of Kimberling City, MO and Kevin King of Hutchinson; one daughter, Evelyn Harr and husband Carl of Great Bend; one sister, Wendy Sloan and husband John of Norton; and 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the National Rifle Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

