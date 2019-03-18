Police: Pit bull shot after charging at officers leaving Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a officer was forced to shoot a dog.

Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of domestic violence at a home in 2100 Block of North Erie in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

As officers left the home, they noticed a pit bull near the rear of their patrol vehicle. The officers backed up slowly to create some distance when the dog charged aggressively at one of the officers. The other officer did fire multiple shots from his handgun striking the dog, according to Davidson.

The dog’s owner did take the animal to a vet for emergency care, according to Davidson. Police released no additional details early Monday.