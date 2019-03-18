Police: Kan. felon arrested after seen cutting wires in mall parking lot

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on criminal damage allegations after an arrest in connection with damage at a mall.

Just after 7p.m. Friday, a citizen notified an off-duty police officer working security at Towne West Mall in Wichita that a man was near a light pole and appeared to be cutting wires, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The suspect then drove away in a gold colored sedan. Officers responded to the area, located the vehicle traveling southbound and conducted a traffic stop in the 500 Block of West Street, according to Davidson.

The suspect later identified as 43-year-old Rodnee Cain fled from the vehicle and was taken into custody after a brief foot-chase. Police also contacted a 16-year-old male driver and a 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle.

An investigation revealed six light poles in the Mall parking lot had been damaged, according to Davidson. Authorities in Wichita and across the state continue to see an increase in copper theft. Caine is being held on requested charges that include six counts of destruction of property, aggravated weapons violation and outstanding warrants.

Cain also have four previous convictions that include criminal threat, taxation and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.