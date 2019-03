The missing 20-year-old man has been found and is safe, according to a social media report Monday from the Osborne County Sheriff.

—————

OSBORNE COUNTY — The Obsorne County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information on a missing 20-year-old Garrett Kipp. He was last seen in Russell County on March 14, according to the sheriff’s department’s social media page.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff at 785-346-2001.