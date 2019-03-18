KDOT employee fired for using agency’s twitter account to criticize Trump

TOPEKA — An employee with the Kansas Department of Transportation is no longer employed with the agency after using KDOT’s twitter account to respond to a tweet from President Trump critical of two Fox News television anchors.

Were @FoxNews weekend anchors, @ArthelNeville and @LelandVittert, trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse? In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

The KDOT Twitter account called the president a president a “delusional communist” and added “You know it’s communist countries that try to control media, right?”

Julie Lorenz, acting KDOT Secretary, also used twitter to confirm the employee was not longer working for KDOT.

Today an employee sent a tweet from @SCKansasKDOT. The tweet has been deleted as it does not reflect the views of KDOT or the Administration and was an unacceptable use of state communication tools. The person who sent the tweet is no longer an employee of KDOT. — KDOT (@KDOTHQ) March 18, 2019