KDOT employee fired for using agency’s twitter account to criticize Trump

TOPEKA — An employee with the Kansas Department of Transportation is no longer employed with the agency after using KDOT’s twitter account to respond to a tweet from President Trump critical of two Fox News television anchors.

The KDOT Twitter account called the president a president a “delusional communist” and added “You know it’s communist countries that try to control media, right?”

Julie Lorenz, acting KDOT Secretary, also used twitter to confirm the employee was not longer working for KDOT.