Kansas man dies after 2-vehicle Hodgeman Co. crash

HODGEMAN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Monday in Hodgeman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Impala driven by Aaron Christopher Shelton, 27, Jetmore, was west bound on Kansas 156 six miles east of Jetmore.

The Chevy traveled left of center and struck an eastbound 1994 Ford truck driven by Barbara Cossman, 59, Jetmore. After the collision, the Chevy spun off into the north ditch and came to rest on its top.

Shelton was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Beckwith Funeral Home. Cossman was not injured and not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.