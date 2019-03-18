John O’Connor

March 18, 2019

Well, well, so kind of you to drop in here at the old word shack for Week 391 of the Forever Endeavor.

Let’s talk gum. I know, you’re thinking he’s gone around the bend. He’s gonna devote my precious time this week to discussing gum. Well, yeah, I guess that’s true.

I’ve always been a big Gum Guy, especially since I quit smoking back in 1978. That was just after we opened our store, The Record Rack. Sally had already quit months before that, and I was thinking about quitting, since I had developed an occasional shallow cough. The breaking point was Sally walking into the store one afternoon and saying, “Wow, there’s a regular blue cloud in here. Is that what you want our customers to experience when they walk in the front door?”

She was right. (I hate that.) But it did the trick; I quit that day and never went back. So, I became a Gum Guy. I needed something to occupy my mouth and stimulate my thinking, which, believe me, needs all the help it can get.

My parents both chewed Doublemint for years and would give us a stick now and then, so I thought, well, I’ll try that. Bad move. My tastes had apparently changed. Doublemint, which never did have the ballyhooed “double the flavor and double the fun,’ now tasted like old gym socks. I hasten to add that I have no personal experience with the taste of old gym socks; that was just my guesstimation. And the flavor, such as it was, lasted about ten minutes.

I needed more long-lasting taste, more ‘bang for the buck,’ more ‘whew for the chew,’ more ‘whomp for the chomp.’ Okay, I’ll stop now.

JuicyFruit was pretty popular, so I went with that for a while. It was okay, but a little too sweet. And since I had just had some high-dollar dental work done, I figured bathing my teeth in sugary gum all day probably wasn’t the best plan.

Then, whatya know, along came sugarless gum. I tried the Dentyne version for a while, then Wrigley’s Spearmint (I think) and a few others. But there still was the ‘taste duration’ problem. They were all stale in 15 minutes.

Then Orbit arrived on the scene. I thought I had gone to Gum Heaven. Their Spearmint was a winner: great right outa the pack and still pretty good a half-hour (or more) later. Taste and value in one handy pocket-size pack.

There apparently were health benefits, too, to going sugarless. It was easier on your teeth and experts say the enzymes generated by all that chewing made for better digestion. And I saw something the other day about gum chewing being a good stimulant for cognition, thinking. I KNEW there was something to that.

I was on the Orbit Spearmint kick for the better part of ten years. Suddenly one day I spied a bright green, white and pink package on the gum display. Extra’s Sweet Watermelon. I tried it and was a goner. Best gum I’ve ever put in my mouth. Long-lasting taste, not too sweet, even clever little drawings by independent artists on the inside flap of the package.

Best part? Not a hint of old gym socks.

Well, you nearly wiped out all my questions from last week…

The Dawson question was popular. Terry was first in with the answer: they were on the SW corner of Broadway and Main, until a fire wrecked the building in the ‘80s. Roger and Eldon had it correct, also, just a little later in the day.

Victoria guessed ‘bells’ as being the unique sound in Buddy Holly’s hit song ‘Everyday.’ No, sorry, there are two other very unique sounds in there: one machine-generated and one very human sound.

Victoria DID explain the difference between apple fritters and apple turnovers: fritters have chunks of fruit baked into a big hunk o’ dough, turnovers have fruit enclosed in a fold-over crust, sort of like a pie in your hand. Either is delicious!

Price Lister remembered Sherm Price (any relation?) as the early ‘70s GB football coach.

He also got the boxcar nightspot! Yes, it was ‘Kansas Rail,’ an actual boxcar hooked up to the side of a mobile home. He remembered his parents going out there on occasion. ‘The Rail,’ as it was called, was also a fire victim. Don’t recall the year.

Julie guessed ‘Chapter Two’ as the nightspot in question. No, but thanks for reminding me of another club I could use in a future question.

Alright, that leaves just one unanswered question: what ARE those two very unique sounds in Buddy Holly’s ‘Everyday’?

How’s about some new ones? Okay, who was the GB football coach after Sherm Price?

What movie has the old 10th and Washington A&W in it?

Where was Dr. Haven Krueger’s office?

By what odd term were WW1 soldiers known?

Drop us a line with answers, questions, comments, observations on life etc to john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. We’ll deal with every one of ‘em next week.

Have a nice first half-week of spring! Lovin’ this turn to better weather.

