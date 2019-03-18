Great Bend and public library work out how future maintenance issues will be handled

A heating and air conditioning system that came with a somewhat unexpected price tag north of $900,000 in 2015, left some uneasiness with the Great Bend Public Library’s spending the past few years. A new director and increased communication has improved the relationship between the library and City of Great Bend. Another public display of that occurred Monday night as the Great Bend City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the library concerning maintenance of the facility.

Library Director Gail Santy felt like the new memorandum brings clarity of who is responsible for tasks.

The City has always owned the building that houses the library at 1409 Williams Street, but there has never been a formalized agreement regarding maintenance. The new deal is a three-year agreement and is expected to renew automatically following the three years.

Under the new memorandum, the library is responsible for all maintenance up to $5,000. Anything more than $5,000 will be brought before the City. Library staff will also continue upkeep on the grounds except for the two raised flower planters on the corners along Broadway Avenue.

Santy noted the library and City are working to prioritize future capital improvement and maintenance projects and making sure funding is saved for those upcoming needs. Santy listed new roofing, lighting, and carpet as items that could pop up in the next five to 10 years.

In 2015, the library board approved a $920,000 HVAC system that was unexpected by the City. Great Bend put the library on an 8-and-a-quarter year loan for the HVAC system.