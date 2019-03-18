Great Bend Post

Flood victims in Nebraska need your help

Flooding has reached record levels at 17 locations in Nebraska. Hundreds of homes have been damaged and hundreds are staying in shelters. Nearly 300 people have been rescued from high water across the state. In one county alone, Sarpy County, up to 500 homes have been damaged.

You can get information on how you can send donations to help here.

At that link you will find a way to text donations or send donations to Nebraska Flood Relief.