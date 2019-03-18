Flood victims in Nebraska need your help

Flooding has reached record levels at 17 locations in Nebraska. Hundreds of homes have been damaged and hundreds are staying in shelters. Nearly 300 people have been rescued from high water across the state. In one county alone, Sarpy County, up to 500 homes have been damaged.

You can get information on how you can send donations to help here.

At that link you will find a way to text donations or send donations to Nebraska Flood Relief.

From the Fremont area this morning on the Platte. Each of those little islands has dozens of cattle on it, stranded with no place to go. Our thoughts are with our agriculture industry as they will certainly feel the effects of this flooding. pic.twitter.com/PK8gpu2NMb — NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019

Please don’t come to closed areas to sight see. You put yourselves at risk and the first responders as well. Barricades are placed and roads are closed for safety. This is Highway 2 on the Missouri River near Nebraska City. pic.twitter.com/hehqDjyCQf — NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 17, 2019