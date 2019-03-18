Final AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Duke (58) 29-5 1592 5

2. Virginia (5) 29-3 1497 2

3. North Carolina 27-6 1453 3

4. Gonzaga (1) 30-3 1398 1

5. Michigan St. 28-6 1382 6

6. Tennessee 29-5 1270 8

7. Kentucky 27-6 1232 4

8. Michigan 28-6 1146 10

9. Texas Tech 26-6 1033 7

10. Florida St. 27-7 1017 12

11. Houston 31-3 933 11

12. LSU 26-6 886 9

13. Purdue 23-9 727 13

14. Auburn 26-9 665 22

15. Buffalo 31-3 608 18

16. Virginia Tech 24-8 595 16

17. Kansas 25-9 590 17

18. Kansas St 25-8 529 15

19. Wofford 29-4 385 20

20. Nevada 29-4 361 14

21. Wisconsin 23-10 339 19

22. Cincinnati 28-6 335 24

23. Villanova 25-9 306 25

24. Iowa St. 23-11 245 –

25. Utah St. 28-6 73 –

Others receiving votes: Marquette 63, Maryland 55, Mississippi St. 35, Murray St. 12, New Mexico St. 11, UCF 9, Louisville 8, VCU 4, Seton Hall 3, Old Dominion 2, Liberty