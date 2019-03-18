Dateline – Claflin

Deborah Kubin Praeger, 98, died March 9, 2019, at Ellinwood District Hospital.

She was born October 23, 1920, at McPherson, Kansas, the daughter of Dr. Edison F. and Emma (Lee) Kubin. Her father was a veterinarian. Both of her parents graduated from Kansas State Agricultural College, classes of 1909 and 1910, and were prominent community members.

Deborah grew up in McPherson, and attended McPherson College as well as Kansas State where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She majored in Home Economics. During WWII she worked as a civilian with Army Air Force Material Command in Wichita, Kansas. She also worked for a Wichita Insurance Agency, the Weather Bureau in Nebraska, and Century Motors in Kansas City.

Deborah married Kenneth Praeger October 29, 1946, in McPherson, Kansas, becoming the mother of Kenneth’s two-year-old son, Kent. Their daughter Karla was born in 1948 and son Brian followed in 1951. Kenneth and Deborah celebrated a long and happy marriage for 65 years. They enjoyed entertaining family and friends and hosted many dinner and theme parties through the years.

Deborah was active in the KSU Extension Service, Kansas Wheathearts and Cowbelles, was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader, Community Chairman, and a member of the Eastern Star. She kept many family records of the Praeger Homestead (1874) and acquired the designation of “Kansas Tradition Farm” from the Kansas State Board of Agriculture.

Deborah is survived by sons, Kent Praeger and wife Liz, and Brian Praeger and wife Mary Rooney, all of Claflin; daughter, Karla Perotta and husband Joe of Pataskala, Ohio; grandchildren, Amy Praeger and husband Mark Hoban, Brendan Praeger and wife Megan Moser, Owen Praeger, Christopher Perotta and wife Casey, and Sara Perrotta; great grandchildren, Logan Praeger; and Escher Perrotta and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, sisters, Dr. Doris A. Kubin Bolinger and Elenor Kubin Clark, and a granddaughter, Maeve Rooney Praeger.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Rosehill Cemetery, rural Clalfin.

Memorials are requested to the Claflin Ambulance Services or Community Scholarship Inc. of Claflin, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.