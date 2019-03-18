OLATHE – Charles Henry Jeroue, 90, passed away March 15, 2019, at Villa St. Francis, Olathe. He was born August 26, 1928 to Henry and Alice (Smith) Jeroue. He married Mary Ann Mahaffy, July 18, 1953, at Marlette, Michigan. She survives.

A former Great Bend resident, Charles worked for Barton Community College as the head maintenance supervisor. He was a loving husband and father. Charles served in the United States Air Force, obtaining the rank of E-3 Airman First Class. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, camping and fishing.

Survivors include, his wife, Mary Ann of the home; two sons, Kenneth (Barbara) Jeroue of Russell, KS, and Kelly (Kathi) Jeroue of Great Bend, KS; five daughters, Barbara Gordon of Priest River Idaho, Jody (Steve) Klepper of Great Bend, KS, Cindy Maser of Clovis, NM, Jacqueline Jeroue of Fresno, CA, and Tammy (Todd) Alsup of Olathe, KS; 14 Grandchidlren, Kasey (Kayla), Kaleb, Kynzi, Nicole (Dave), Kendra (Jerry), Tina, Charlie (Mandy), Mark (Misty), Brandon (Michelle), Michelle, Brian, Dannielle (Bryce), Taylor, Spencer; 20 Great-Grandchildren, Carter, Parker, Peighton, Braylynn, Phoebe, Samuel, Aiden, Jordan, Travis, Trystan, Austin, Ethan, Logan, Macy, Hayden, Harper, Karter, Makenna, Makeila, Taylor. He was preceded in death by a son, Tracy Jeroue; son-in-law, Douglas Gordon; a sister, Virginia Hobson; brother-in-law, William Hobson; a granddaughter, Dionne Jeroue Reed. Son in Law Douglas Gordon.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019, at First Assembly Of God in Great Bend, with Pastor Dottie Dozier presiding. Military Rites will be conducted by McConnell Air Force Base. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the First Assembly of God Church or Vitas Hospice – Olathe, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

