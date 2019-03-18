BCYP & GB Rotary Charity Supply Drive is Saturday

The Barton County Young Professionals (BCYP) group is excited to again partner with the Great Bend Rotary Club to host the 7th Annual Charity Supply Drive on Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The group will be collecting donations of non-perishable food and household supplies at Walmart and both Dillons grocery stores in Great Bend.

Non-perishable food will be donated to the Barton County Food Bank, and household supplies will be donated to the Catholic Charities non-food pantry.

The BCYP Community Impact Team is recruiting volunteers to work one-hour shifts at all three locations. Volunteers will pass out shopping lists to shoppers and collect donations of food and household supplies from customers.

To sign up for a one-hour shift, visit the Barton County Young Professionals Facebook page (@BartonYP) or visit https://fs23.formsite.com/GBChamber/bcypvolunteer/index.html.

For more information, visit www.BartonYP.com or find @BartonYP on Facebook.

Barton County Young Professionals (BCYP) exists to provide leadership, networking & volunteer opportunities. BCYP is a free membership organization for anyone 21-40ish who lives or works in the Barton County area. Over 750 individuals currently participate in BCYP membership. To learn more about the benefits of membership or to see an event schedule, visit www.BartonYP.com or call the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development at 620-792-2401.