Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/15 – 3/17)

3/15

BOOKED: Megan Wells of Salina on Stafford County District Court warrant for aggravated burglary, bond set in lieu of $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Chantel Poppelreiter on BTSO case for expired tags and tag not assigned to vehicle, bond is set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Kyler Dreiling of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Peter Zamarripa of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Gavin Farlow of Great Bend on a serve sentence.

BOOKED: Julian Huitron-Garcia of Great Bend for BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond is $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Richard Musil of Great Bend for GBMC case for driving while suspended, bond is $2,5000 C/S.

BOOKED: Martha Comfort of Great Bend for BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Chantel Poppelreiter on BTSO case for expired tags and tag not assigned to vehicle, posted bond of $500.

RELEASED: Nicholas Hicks back to KDOC.

RELEASED: Kyler Dreiling of Hoisington on BCDC warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after he posted a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Richard Musil of Great Bend on a GBMC case for DWS after paying a $2,500 bond.

3/16

BOOKED: Chad Bryant of Ellinwood on EPD case for criminal threat, battery DV, bond set in lieu of $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Cody Crawford of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Nester Lopez-Barrera of Bazine for NSDC warrant distribute certain depressant within 1,000 feet of a school, bond of $75,000. RHDC warrant for failure to appear, bond at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, no headlight when needed, and restricted DL, no bond.

RELEASED: Chad Bryant of Ellinwood on EPD case for criminal threat, battery DV, posted $5,000 bond through A-1 Bail Bonding.

3/17

BOOKED: Karla Garcia of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, ITOL, and no headlights with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Apolonio Rios of Great Bend on BTDC case for DWS 3rd, failure to wear seat belt, bond set at $2,500 C/S. BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 cash only. RNDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only. RNDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Stephen Koch on BTDC case for DUI, bond is set in the amount of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Najerri McFarland of Great Bend on SFDC case for DWS 3rd, no registration, speeding, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jessie Brown on Russell County warrant for interference with LEO, no bond. Russell County case for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and domestic battery, bond set in the amount of $5,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, no headlight when needed and restricted DL after being released to JJA.

RELEASED: Karla Garcia of Great Bend on GBMC case for DUI, ITOL, and no headlights after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Gavin D. Farlow on BCDC case with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Apolonio Rios of Great Bend posted a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for DWS 3rd. Failure to wear seat belt, posted a $250 cash bond. BTDC warrant for failure to appear, posted a $500 cash bond. RNDC warrant for failure to appear, posted $500 cash bond x2.

RELEASED: Najerri McFarland of Great Bend posted a $2,500 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding on SFDC case for DWS 3rd, no registration, speeding.